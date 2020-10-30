Democrats Prefer Cuba to Israel

YouGov conducted an interesting survey, asking Americans their opinions of various countries. Among other things, the survey identifies differences between Republicans and Democrats in their views of nations, including the United States. This chart shows the countries with the greatest and least partisan divides with respect to the percentage having a positive view:

Two things jump out at an observer. The first is the parties’ radically different opinions of Israel. Sixty-nine percent of Republicans, but only 36% of Democrats, have a positive view of Israel. In fact, Democrats prefer Cuba, which scores 39% positive with them (but only 16% with Republicans).

The second notable fact is that Democrats are more likely to have a positive opinion of France (71%) than the United States (68%). Frankly, I am surprised that so many Democrats are willing to admit that they like their own country. Perhaps that is due to the survey being anonymous.