Posted on October 6, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Antifa

Goodbye, Portland

This is a video, tweeted by Guy Benson, of an Antifa member addressing Portland’s Mayor and City Council. You know, Antifa–the organization that no leading Democrat has denounced, to my knowledge, and whose existence some, like Joe Biden, apparently deny. It is sobering to watch this psychopath and those who cheer him on, and to consider how far we have declined:


I titled this post “Goodbye, Portland,” but I wonder whether it might more appropriately be “Goodbye, America.”

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses