Holy Toledo

I’m not sure Joe Biden’s drive-in rally in Toledo went off entirely as planned. According to Ebony Bowden’s New York Post report, “Biden delivered a speech in front of around 30 socially-distanced cars of supporters[.]” However, the Biden supporters in attendance appear to have been outnumbered by the Trump supporters expressing their vocal support for the president off in the distance (video below). I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.
This is just brutal. https://t.co/AKy6dlGCq0
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 12, 2020