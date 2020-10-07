It depends on the meaning of “undecided”

David Rutz and Collin Anderson tuned in earlier this week to the NBC town hall featuring Joe Biden answering questions posed by supposedly “undecided voters.” They now report in some painful detail at the Washington Free Beacon: “NBC News’ ‘Undecided’ Voters Previously Featured as Biden Supporters on MSNBC.” Please read the whole thing. They support their analysis with ocular proof in the video below.
