Podcast: The Three Whisky Happy Hour: A Victory Lap, a Beatdown, and Still More Liberal Education!

This week's recap starts off with a challenge to find the most unpronounceable scotch whisky you've never heard of (like Poit Dhubh, which is unavailable in the U.S.), plus a review of the 10 health benefits of drinking scotch whisky (some of which need a controlled experiment to validate properly, which we're happy to conduct ourselves).

Once suitably lubricated, we take a victory lap for our prescient discussion in last week’s episode about the machinations of the 25th Amendment, which Speaker Pelosi vindicated with her proposal for the Promote Kamala Harris to the Presidency Commission.

From there we ponder whether New York Times columnist Bret Stephens wrote his own suicide note at the paper with his long column yesterday blasting the paper’s 1619 Project. I can’t imagine the Wokerati at the paper will sit still for this thorough exercise in self-criticism, as I’ve always understood that an unwritten rule at the Times is not criticizing your colleagues in print.

From there we resume our discussion of liberal education in a democracy, winding up with the recommendation that Americans need to read more Dostoyevsky.

By the way, we’re completely open to suggestions for good whisky-potato chip pairings.

