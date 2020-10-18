S.F. Bay area sports teams support racial discrimination

California’s constitution provides:

The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, pubic education, and public contracting.

Less controversial language is difficult to imagine in a nation or a state that hasn’t lost its way. That’s why Proposition 16, the left’s attempt to repeal California’s ban on discrimination, has been behind in the polls.

But the sponsors of Prop 16 have an enormous financial advantage, in excess of 10-1, over their opponents. In addition, they have the support of the entire state political establishment, plus the wokerati.

This includes nearly all professional sports teams in the San Francisco Bay area. My conservative cousin formerly from New York now resides in the Bay area. He tells me:

An ad in Sunday’s East Bay Times listing supporters of the measure includes the Oakland A’s, SF Giants, Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes as backers. They are listed as supporters along with every leading Democratic pol in the state. . . .Wonder how the SF 49ers have thus far failed to resist the pressure to join this bandwagon or was their absence on list of supporters a typo?

At some point in the future, and before too long I hope, professional sports teams will be allowed to try and fill their stadiums with paying customers. But why would any conservative — or, indeed, any American who shares Martin Luther King’s vision of a society that judges people on the basis of their character rather than their skin color — want to lend financial support to a sports team that favors racial discrimination?

I can’t imagine ever doing so.

