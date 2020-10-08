Shutdowns and the coronavirus, a different take

Yesterday, I renewed my argument that shutdowns significantly reduce coronavirus deaths. Today, I want to present a video lecture, chock full of data, that takes the opposite position.

The lecture focuses mostly on Europe, but also discusses the U.S. It didn’t persuade me that shutdowns at the height of a pandemic have only negative impacts, and I found portions of the argument to be inconsistent with one another. But there is plenty of good information packed in.

I recommend that you watch the video (about 35 minutes) and draw your own conclusions.

