Ten Per Cent for the Big Guy

The Twitter fiasco continues to reverberate. For a while, Twitter suspended the Trump campaign’s account, as well as Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s account and many others, for linking to the New York Post’s story about Joe Biden’s corruption. Republicans have reacted angrily, and Senator Josh Hawley, on behalf of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Terrorism and Crime has requested Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg to appear and testify at a proposed hearing titled “Digital Platforms and Election Interference.” Reportedly, the full Judiciary Committee will vote to subpoena Dorsey on Tuesday.

NEW — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has formally requested @Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism in a coming hearing titled "Digital Platforms and Election Interference.” pic.twitter.com/VlXBo17bX0 — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) October 15, 2020



The Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is also moving forward with a rule making process to clarify Section 230 of the Communications Act, which some courts have interpreted broadly to shield social media platforms from scrutiny:

I intend to move forward with an @FCC rulemaking to clarify the meaning of #Section230. Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/LhUz5XMdSC — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) October 15, 2020



Of course, none of this will go forward if Joe Biden wins the presidency, and if Democrats capture the Senate. At this point, Twitter in particular is all in for Joe Biden. If Trump should surprise them and win, there will be an accounting.

Meanwhile, the New York Post is continuing its series of articles based on Hunter Biden’s abandoned hard drive. Today the Post featured a story even more explosive than the one Twitter and Facebook tried to suppress yesterday:

Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by The Post show. One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture.

The emails indicate that Hunter was to receive an annual salary of $850,000. Somewhere on the planet there is a greedier person than Hunter Biden, but you would have to look hard to find him. But of course, no one cared then, or now, about Hunter.

In addition, the email outlined a “provisional agreement” under which 80 percent of the “equity,” or shares in the new company, would be split equally among four people whose initials correspond to the sender and three recipients, with “H” apparently referring to Biden.

H is obviously Hunter, and Jim is no doubt Jim Biden, Joe’s brother. But who is “the big guy” on whose behalf Hunter would take an additional 10 percent of the company’s equity? Let’s be clear here: Hunter Biden is a crack-smoking, barely employable nobody. A Chinese conglomerate would not cut Hunter in on a proposed business deal in order to obtain his non-existent expertise. Rather, the point of Hunter’s involvement can only be “the big guy,” on whose behalf Hunter would take an additional 10 percent of the proposed company’s shares. Is the big guy former Vice President and, as of May 2017, likely presidential contender Joe Biden? I can’t think of any plausible alternative.

Instead of trying to suppress the Post’s coverage, based on Hunter’s abandoned hard drive that is now in the possession of the FBI, reporters might consider asking Joe Biden about his history of enriching himself and his family at the expense of the American people.