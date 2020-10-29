The Ad CNN Wouldn’t Run

CNN refused to run a pro-Trump ad submitted by America First Action PAC on the ground that the ad, which predicts middle-class tax increases if Joe Biden wins, isn’t true. Jim Treacher has the details. CNN seems obviously to be wrong; Biden has promised to reverse the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which cut taxes for (as I recall) something like 82% of American households. The middle class must be in there somewhere.

I don’t think anyone takes CNN seriously as anything other than a mouthpiece for the DNC, so there is no point in getting exercised about it. All we can do is beat them. Donald Trump isn’t really running against Joe Biden, a sad shell of a man. He is running against CNN. Against the New York Times and the Washington Post and the Associated Press. Against Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Against the entrenched federal bureaucracy. Against the Chinese Communist Party. Against the Swamp.

Here is the ad that was too hot for CNN: