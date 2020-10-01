Posted on October 1, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias, Riots

The Associated Press Whitewashes Riots

Today the Associated Press updated its Stylebook to tell reporters how they should describe riots. Basically, the AP doesn’t want readers to get the right impression:


So “protests and demonstrations” may be either “peaceful or violent.” From now on, to know that a riot has taken place you will need to read the fine print, or, more likely, turn to a source other than the AP. Coming soon: the Associated Press redefines “arson” and “looting.”

