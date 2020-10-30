The case of the disappeared Biden documents

We’ve been following the story of the Biden crime family documents delivered to the team of Tucker Carlson Tonight at FOX News. The documents (on a flash drive) disappeared in transit in transit between New York, where they had been received, and Los Angeles, where Tucker was preparing to interview Tony Bobulinkski. We have followed the story in posts here (10/28) and here (10/29).

After Tucker reported the disappearance on his show this past Wednesday, UPS somehow found the flash drive. What happened? That is the question that Tucker raised last night. Tucker reports that the recovery of the flash drive has closed the case from the perspective of UPS. Tucker disagrees and notes that UPS has clammed up (video below).