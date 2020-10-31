The Week in Pictures: Unhappy Halloween Edition

This year the trick is on all of us, in the form of “two-weeks-to-flatten-the-curve” turning into a year-long treat for authoritarian bureaucrats and other “experts.” Thus the dilemma for anyone hosting trick-or-treaters tonight: is that cadaver-costumed kid trying to look like Joe Biden on purpose or . . . is that Joe Biden? Very hard to tell this year. And if you think people out after dark in costumes and masks are scary tonight, just wait until Tuesday night when the Trump vote starts to roll up.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . a double bill for election day: