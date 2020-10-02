Posted on October 2, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Coronavirus, Donald Trump

Trumps test positive

Last night it was reported that presidential aide Hope Hicks tested posted for COVID-19 (on Wednesday, according to ABC News). Late last night President Trump himself tweeted out the news and added that he and Mrs. Trump were being tested.

Two hours later Trump tweeted out that he and Mrs. Trump have tested positive. Although Hicks is symptomatic, the Trumps so far are not.

We wish the Trumps the best.

