Posted on November 15, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Election, Hope for the Future, House of Representatives, Republicans

12 Republicans who flipped House seats

As of this morning, with five races yet to be called, RealClearPolitics notes that Republicans have picked up a net of 9 House seats. RCP projects that Republicans will pick up a net 10-13 seats when the counting is done.

A few more excellent candidates helped the GOP hold House seats where there was no incumbent. I am thinking, for example, of Beth Van Duyne, one of the successful candidates Rep. Dan Crenshaw supported for election in Texas House races. See Crenshaw’s “Texas Reloaded” ad below.

I want to turn to Twitter (sorry) to highlight the 12 GOP candidates who flipped seats and brought Republicans back to within shouting distance of a majority in the House:

Young Kim: CA 39

Michelle Park Steel: CA 48

Carlos Gimenez: FL 26

Maria Salazar: FL 27

Ashley Hinson: IA 1

Peter Meijer: MI 3

Michelle Fischbach: MN 7

Yvette Herrell: NM 2

Nicole Malliotakis: NY 11

Stephanie Bice: OK 5

Nancy Mace: SC 1 (“Single Mom. Businesswoman. Former @WaffleHouse Waitress. #Citadel. Author. Conservationist”)

Burgess Owens: UT 4

