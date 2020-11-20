I think that voter fraud had a lot to do with the outcome of the electoral results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere. It’s a staple of Democratic Party politics. Democrats have long protected illegal voters like they are a core constituency of the party, as I believe they are. The vast expansion of mail-in voting predicated on the COVID-19 epidemic considerably widened the playing field, to say the least. So the Trump campaign’s allegations of fraud are certainly plausible. Have they got the goods?

The Trump campaign legal team held a 90-minute press conference advertising the fraud claims supposedly at the heart of lawsuits now on file. I watched the press conference live yesterday. Full video is posted here on YouTube and here on C-SPAN.

We seemed to be in the territory of “a conspiracy so immense.” Where are the lawsuits in which the affidavits cited by Rudy Giuliani are actually filed? Where in the lawsuits on file is the evidence that the voting machines were manipulated as attorney Sidney Powell described? I’m not clear on that.

The affidavits aren’t filed in the Michigan lawsuit, which the Trump campaign has withdrawn allegedly “as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted.”

How so? It’s an important point. Although 90 minutes should have been sufficient to clarify it, we await further explanation. Last night John elaborated his own issues here. They too require further clarification.

Tucker Carlson also watched the press conference. He devoted his monologue to it last night. He watched with an open mind and clearly remains sympathetic to the claims of fraud (or “rigging”). FOX News has posted his column adapted from the monologue along with the video here.

Tucker provided background that tended to belie attorney Sidney Powell’s comments at the briefing. Powell’s remarks are clipped here in a 14-minute C-SPAN video. Tucker commented:

All of which brings us to the bombshell at the center of today’s press conference that was delivered by Powell, who also serves as Gen. Mike Flynn’s lawyer. For more than a week, Powell has been all over conservative media with the following story: This election was stolen by a collection of international leftists who manipulated vote tabulating software in order to flip millions of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The other day on television, Powell said of Trump that when the fraud is finally uncovered, “I think we’ll find he had at least 80 million votes.” In other words, rigged software stole about seven million votes in this election. On Sunday night, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” texted her after watching one of her segments. What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history. Millions of votes stolen in a day, democracy destroyed, the end of our centuries-old system of self-government. Not a small thing. Now, to be perfectly clear, we did not dismiss any of it. We don’t dismiss anything anymore, particularly when it’s related to technology. We’ve talked to too many Silicon Valley whistleblowers and we’ve seen too much after four years on the air. We literally do UFO segments, not because we’re crazy or even been interested in the subject, but because there is evidence that UFOs are real and everyone lies about it. There’s evidence that a lot of things that responsible people dismiss out of hand as ridiculous are in fact real. The louder the Yale political science department and the staff of The Atlantic magazine scream “conspiracy theory,” the more interested we tend to be. That’s usually a sign you’re over the target. A lot of people with impressive-sounding credentials in this country are frauds. They have no idea what they’re doing. They’re children posing as authorities. And when they’re caught, they lie and then they blame you for it. We see that every day. It’s the central theme of our show and will continue to be. So that’s a long way of saying we took Sidney Powell seriously with no intention of fighting with her. We’ve always respected her work, we simply wanted to see the details. How could you not want to see them? So we invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would have given her the whole hour. We would have given her the entire week, actually, and listened quietly the whole time at rapt attention. But she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of polite requests. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they also told us Powell had never given them any evidence to prove anything she claimed today at the press conference. Powell did say that electronic voting is dangerous, and she’s right, but she never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one.

Video of Tucker’s monologue is below.