AOC, a Modern Cassandra?

Watch this clip in which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is asked to comment on the Democrats’ House losses–losses that many blame on her and her “squad.” Ms. O-C is under the misapprehension that the Democrats lost their House majority last week:

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to think Democrats have lost the majority in the House. "of course, the loss of the House majority is just extraordinarily upsetting to all of us." pic.twitter.com/O3z8bCyxYJ — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) November 13, 2020



The Democrats didn’t lose the majority, of course, although they are coming perilously close as more races are resolved and more seats flip to the GOP. But maybe AOC was slipping into prophet mode, foreseeing what most likely will happen in 2022. If so, her prophecy could be one of the few things she has ever been right about.