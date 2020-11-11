Catch Me On the Dan Proft Show

Dan Proft is a top-notch radio personality. He does the morning show on Chicago’s AM 560 The Answer, together with Amy Jacobson. Beginning last December, he also hosts the Dan Proft Show on the Salem Radio Network from 9 pm to midnight, Eastern. I have been a guest on the Answer’s morning show many times, and have guest hosted the Dan Proft Show on Salem a number of times, as well. It is a lot of fun; we pre-record, so there are no callers–for better or worse. I am guest hosting the Dan Proft Show tonight, tomorrow night and Friday.

We taped a very good show this morning, I think–post-election commentary, mostly, with some good guests. Tomorrow, among others, I am looking forward to a conversation with Francis Menton, the Manhattan Contrarian.

Please do tune in on the Salem Radio Network tonight, tomorrow and Friday, if you can.