Posted on November 11, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Election, Laughter is the Best Medicine, Media

Cocaine Mitch slays

Asking whether he was aware of possible fraud in his own Senate race, a reporter sought to provoke Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a press conference yesterday. Senator McConnell shifted gears from Cocaine Mitch to Deadpan Mitch (video below). At Twitchy, Sarah D. urges him on: “Slay, Grim Reaper. Slay.” I’m hard up for a laugh, but this has had me chuckling all morning.

Responses