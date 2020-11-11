Cocaine Mitch slays

Asking whether he was aware of possible fraud in his own Senate race, a reporter sought to provoke Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a press conference yesterday. Senator McConnell shifted gears from Cocaine Mitch to Deadpan Mitch (video below). At Twitchy, Sarah D. urges him on: “Slay, Grim Reaper. Slay.” I’m hard up for a laugh, but this has had me chuckling all morning.
REPORTER: "Was there any fraud in your Senate race?"
MCCONELL: "I don't know. At the risk of bragging, it wasn't very close." pic.twitter.com/MFuJ1cj3ta
