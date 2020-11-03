A commenter asked us to open an election day thread that can be updated to keep comments in one place. I’m not sure how much we will have to say before the polls close, but I wanted to kick it off with this post and invite commenters to have their say.

RealClearPolitics has posted the predictive column posted at Medium by Phillip Stutts. Stutts boldly looks ahead in “Here is what will happen.” Rich Baris offers a contrarian take on the polling with which we are all familiar. Baris’s site is People’s Pundit Daily. The site is set up to report results live today. Below is the companion tweet.

Sick of giving your clicks to those corporate media outlets? Watch live results for #Election2020 on PPD! Live results for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House will be live tomorrow morning. Don’t fall asleep waiting for the AP and their clients to update.https://t.co/xCAGgAQVyv — Peoples Pundit Daily (@PPDNews) November 3, 2020

Baris has conducted his own polling in battleground states, including Minnesota. In his most recent polling he found Pennsylvania voters deadlocked at 48 percent. George Parry takes up the issue of fraud in “Stealing Pennsylvania.”

Last night, #PennsylvaniaVoters were deadlocked at just under 48%. With no undecideds and leaners, here’s what we found. https://t.co/QpDkReMVZI — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 3, 2020

Baris commented on what he has seen so far while criticizing other prominent pollsters and pundits in yesterday’s pre-election installment of “What are the odds?” with Robert Barnes, who takes up the betting angle. I found the discussion interesting and entertaining.

UPDATE: Let’s throw in Los 3 de La Habana’s “Trump Song” here for good measure.

LIVE FROM SCRANTON: Introduced by Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, the Democratic presidential nominee spoke to a throng of what looks like 50 or so supporters in a vacant Scranton parking lot this morning. Excluding reporters, I wonder how big the crowd of supporters was. Others milled around in the background. I think it’s fair to say that the enthusiasm was expertly contained. Perhaps the mask and the discount bullhorn had something to do with it. Where are the honking cars of recent days?

Joe Biden pays #ElectionDay visit to Scranton, PA: "It's good to be home." pic.twitter.com/sC4zzKzhoo — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

STEVE adds: This is some epic trolling, except he’s got India and Venezuela wrong.