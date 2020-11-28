Key to the Keystone State

A Pennsylvania state court judge has enjoined the governor and secretary of state from taking any further steps to perfect its certification of the election, including but not limited to appointment of electors and transmission of necessary paperwork to the Electoral College. The case attacks the legality of the massively expanded absentee voting that took place without legislative warrant.

Bill Jacobson has posted the opinion along with a good summary. The case raises issues of law — state and federal — that are more straightforward than those in Sidney Powell’s lawsuits, but the question of remedy is unfortunately not so straightforward.

The Democratic hacks on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will obviously reverse the judge’s preliminary injunction order. I therefore look to Bill’s conclusion: “I don’t see how this survives the PA Supreme Court. From there, the next stop is the U.S. Supreme Court where we know John Roberts and the three liberal Justice will defer to the state supreme court. But the Court is now 6-3, so a Roberts defection would not result in a 4-4 deadlock again if the 5 conservative Justices voted together.”