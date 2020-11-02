Is Kamala Harris a Marxist or just incoherent?

I don’t know. The main thing I know about Harris is that she’s an opportunist. If you don’t think so, check with some of the people she prosecuted in California.

The following statements by Harris have been cited as evidence that she’s a Marxist:

Equality suggests, oh, everyone should get the same amount. The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.

In other words, it wouldn’t be enough for every American to receive the same yearly income because some Americans would still have less money.

Harris contrasts “equality” with “equity,” about which she says:

It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need, so that everyone can be on equal footing and then compete on equal footing. Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.

These statements, individually and collectively, do seem Marxist. They also seem incoherent.

On the one hand, Harris seems to want everyone to have equal resources and support so they can compete on an equal footing, which is how she views equity. At the same time, she defines equitable treatment as everyone ending up at the same place. But if there is competition, then everyone will not end up at the same place. There will be winners and losers. Will another massive transfer of resources be required?

Just what is Harris’ vision of an equitable society? Is it one in which there is a massive redistribution not just of wealth but of “support,” so that everyone starts out equally, followed by competition? Or is it one in which everyone ends up at the same place?

Both visions are harrowing, of course. Both entail totalitarianism.

Harris’ definitions also seem confused. Equality is a state in which everyone is equal. This seems to be what Harris is talking about when she discusses “equity.” But Harris claims there is a “big difference” between equality and equity.

Equity means fairness and impartiality. Equitable treatment means that everyone is treated fairly and impartially. It doesn’t mean that “we all end up at the same place,” which seems to be Harris’ test for equitable treatment.

With Harris, one always has to wonder about her sincerity. Thus, it’s not clear that she actually wants the kind of massive redistribution of wealth and other resources she describes.

What is clear to me, and has been all along, is that Harris isn’t very bright. But then, neither is her running mate.

A Biden-Harris team would be the dumbest president-vice president pairing of my lifetime, and quite possibly the dumbest in American history.

