Loose Ends (118)

• It is passing nearly unnoticed that the Democratic National Committee, and some in the media, are referring to the “Biden-Harris Administration.”

I don’t believe referring to an administration jointly in this fashion has ever been done before. Whatever could they mean by this?

• Before you start making book on how long it will be before Biden is removed from office (assuming he takes office on January 20), keep in mind the first section of the 22nd Amendment, which reads “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once. ”

What this means is that Biden will have to remain intact past January 20, 2023 for Kamala Harris to be eligible to be elected twice in her own right as president. And in the progressive dream world, they’d want her to be able to rule for ten years. Remember—I said “in the progressive dream world.”

• Speaking of progressive derangements, I overlooked passing along this Tweet from a few weeks back; it may represent peak TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome):

So Hitler is actually an improvement on Trump! Good to know.

• The left is out for retribution, and wants Trump prosecuted for something, anything. Partly they want this because their waking nightmare is that Trump might run again in 2024. Like this in the New York Times today:

Can America Restore the Rule of Law Without Prosecuting Trump? . . . there is nothing to protect a former president from prosecution. No ex-president has ever been indicted before, but no president has ever left office with so much potential criminal liability.

The complete article is a long, lugubrious tour through the fewer swamps of leftist dreams of seeing the Bad Orange Man in an orange jumpsuit. I think this is even less likely than “President Harris.”

Supposedly Biden is telling people he prefers that Trump not be prosecuted for any federal crime, but I wonder if this isn’t set up for a Quid Pro Joe to keep an investigation of Hunter Biden from derailing his prospective presidency.

• Finally, this old Times headline from last year aptly summarizes a key aspect of where we are right now: