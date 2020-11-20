Podcast: A Guest Seat with Ricochet

The great folks at the flagship Ricochet podcast kindly invited me to sit in today for the galavanting Rob Long (which means I had to perform Rob’s role of interrupting and heckling James Lileks’s patented segues), and . . . well, here are the official show notes:

Two weeks after the election and we’re still deep into re-counts, ballot challenges, and other legal machinations. To help us sort it all out, we asked Powerline’s Steve Hayward to sit in for Rob Long and (as John Lennon famously said) give us some truth. And to give us even more truth, we welcome Sean Trende , Real Clear Politic’s Senior Elections Analyst. He takes us through many of the legal cases and we try to get some explanation for much of the polling that turned out to be dead wrong. Then, a gear shift as welcome Antonin Scalia. No, it’s not a supernatural event (talk about burying the lede), Nino (as he likes to be called), is the great jurist’s grandson and he works in the James Madison Program at Princeton and hosts Madison’s Notes, a terrific new podcast that coincidentally is carried right here on Ricochet. Finally, several of us on this podcast are residents of California. Last week, our Governor Newsom attended a dinner that gave him indigestion. But not for the reasons you might think. And yes, we’ve got, a new Lileks Post of The Week, courtesy of Ricochet member Ekosj. Say that three times fast.

You know what to do now. Meanwhile, I’ll be back tomorrow along with “Lucretia” with another edition of our own Three Whisky Happy Hour.