Reading palms

Does Joe Biden know that “P” in Psalms is silent, as in Psmith and pshrimp (to borrow a note from P.G. Wodehouse)? Or did he at one time when he was in full possession of his faculties? The question is raised by the homily captured in the video clip below, in which the old man renders the “s” silent, as in aisle, apropos, debris, and island. It makes me wonder if any of the betting services have set the over/under on Biden’s possible tenure as president in a prospective Harris/Biden administration, as they say. Offhand I would set it at two years.

UPDATE: Jeannie DeAngelis has much more on the homily in the American Thinker column “Joe ‘palm-tificates’ on Thanksgiving.”