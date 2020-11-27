Reminder: Live Three Whisky Happy Hour Today

For those of you sleeping off your Thanksgiving dinner coma, a reminder that this afternoon at 4 pm (Pacific)/7pm (Eastern), “Lucretia” and I will be hosting a live taping of the Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast via Zoom. We’ll be covering the highlights of the week, as well as taking audience questions.

We’re making this event open to all Power Line readers as a bit of an experiment. Our Zoom account is limited to 500 participants in the Webinar format, so one thing we want to see is not just audience demand, but whether a potential overflow audience (we do flatter ourselves from time to time) causes technical problems.

In any case, if you want to listen in and send in some questions or comments, you’ll need to use this link at 4 pm Pacific time this afternoon. Cocktails optional, but highly recommended.

And if this time slot doesn’t work, you can listen to the podcast as usual tomorrow.