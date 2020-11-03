Posted on November 3, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Election

So Far, So Good [Updated–Yuan Tanking–More Updates]

Here are some tweets that sum up the state of play as of 9:15 Eastern:


UPDATE: In another sign of how things are going, the yuan is tanking, as things aren’t looking great for China’s candidate.

FURTHER UPDATE: While the Yuan falls, the stock market is soaring. NASDAQ up by 3%.

MORE: Then there is this hideous possibility:


Of course, if it ends in a tie it goes to the House of Representatives, where Trump wins. It would almost be worth it to enjoy the liberals’ tears!

