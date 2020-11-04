Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll has filed this special post-election edition of her column. She calls it PRIDE AND JOY (At least until about 10 p.m.):

Oh. My. God! Well, it turns out that lightning really CAN strike twice! Those old aphorisms are about as accurate as the fake-tastic polls. I think I speak for many people when I say I am too emotionally and physically wrung out even to cheer, especially since the nightmare isn’t even over yet. Now I like bananas as much as the next person, but I did not realize that we had all moved to a Banana Republic. Like the still unpunished adulterous traitors at the FBI, the hideous media had a last-ditch backup plan to simply refuse to declare Trump a victor despite having the votes, and – once again – taint the next four years.

It’s as if you were watching a championship basketball game and, all of a sudden, the scoreboard just went dark when the Desired Team was barely ahead, because it was obvious that the Orange Man Team was going to win decisively and shortly. Boy, there must be prominent media figures up to their Botoxed faces in collusion and corruption over the FIRST disgraceful Russiagate hoax. They are acting exactly like criminal conspirators who will do anything to avoid exposure, let alone consequences.

The fact remains that We, The People, defeated a witches’ cabal of YUGE money; dark money; ALL forms of the rotten media; demoralizing fake pollsters; all but a handful of celebrities (bless you, Kirstie Alley and James Woods!); failure to allow poll watchers; mail-in voting scams; ballot harvesting; ballots whose signatures don’t have to match; 24/7 negative coverage of our standard-bearer, and threats of violence toward us and our President. And what a President!

I have never been more proud of a President and rarely more proud of my country. Donald J. Trump, billionaire, television star, guy with weird hair that drives his detractors into frenzied hatred, left EVERYTHING on the field in his win. The man is MY age and he was able to do 5, 6, 7 rallies a day, speaking for upwards of an hour at each one to give every stalwart who showed up the full Trump Rally Experience. What a mensch!

When I was doing standup, once I did five shows in a single day. Two 45-minute sessions for hundreds of secretaries at 3M in the morning. A private luncheon gig. And an 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. show at the Minneapolis theater that was my regular comedy “home.” By the final show that Friday night, I said, “Friends, this is my fifth show of the day. It is difficult for me to remember what bits I have done and which I have not, so stop me if you’ve heard this.” And I was just in my early 40’s, not in my mid-70’s. And all five shows were in the same city.

Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you fellow citizens – Republicans, Democrats, the open-minded “Trump-curious”; African-Americans, Mexicans, gay people, and white working stiffs — at all those great rallies. Thanks for coming out in the cold and standing around for hours with just your patriotism and love of freedom to keep you warm. Antifa has piles of bricks and containers of urine. We have boats and cars. For every person in a Trump parade with a Silverado or a boat, flying Old Glory and Trump flags, God Bless You.

If I had to choose THE most infuriating moment of the campaign, it would be Mitt Romney’s announcement that he did NOT vote for Donald J. Trump. So he either voted for a senile kleptocrat or wrote in his own name. He had already distinguished himself as the lone Republican to vote for impeachment so the Forces of Evil could pretend it was “bipartisan.” Utah, you have to do something about this guy. Religious identity is not enough. I am a devout Jew, but I would eat a rasher of bacon on Yom Kippur before I would vote for Schiff, Nadler, or Schumer.

It has been my observation that the losers in presidential campaigns end up HATING the people who did not vote for them and wreaking as much revenge upon them as remains within their power to deliver. Not just a clearly deranged Hillary, but also the vindictive crybullies like Gore and Kerry, Romney and McCain. Biden has been rejected so many times just in primaries he can’t grasp that he’s not still running for the Senate.

I have spoken several times of my long sojourn as a Democrat and worse. I voted for Bill Clinton – twice – and I still think he was a fairly good president. No, he couldn’t keep his pants zipped and I didn’t care. Not then; not now. Not my husband, not my problem.

However, Boy Scout though he may be morally, I DEEPLY regret voting for Romney. He is a backstabbing snake. McCain – whose POW experience exhibited more courage than I could ever imagine summoning – nevertheless contributed mightily to severely damaging the Republican Party in Arizona. He failed to develop any bench to keep the state Red, even though he knew he was very ill. He stayed far too long purely from ego and loving being adored as a “maverick” when he was stabbing conservatives in the back. When push came to shove in his presidential run, those same butt-kissers accused him of wanting to put them “back in chains” (Whoopi, famous millionaire slave) and other crimes against humanity.

He was a terrible campaigner in 2008 and his team’s treatment of Sarah Palin was a national disgrace. She still has never uttered one negative word about him, including after the final grotesque insult of actively disinviting her to any of his funerals. And, of course, his billionaire widow endorsed Biden and did ads for him.

Several weeks ago, Rob Reiner opined that on November 3rd “we will find out how many racists there are in America,” and indeed we did. The Twitter-verse was ablaze with hate for any African-American who announced support for Trump. White women without a shred of self-awareness felt compelled to “remind” various rappers that they were black. Nothing racist about that. The exodus has finally begun from the Democrat plantation.

I will end with a wee reminder that I predicted in print on October 16 that President Trump would win. HE DID. I felt compelled to cheer our Power Line troops even if I turned out to be wrong and looked foolish. I was not wrong and besides Looking Foolish could be the title of my autobiography. It doesn’t have the sting it would for most people, as I am quite used to it. Remember the title of George Carlin’s early comedy album? Occupation: Foole. Being unafraid to look foolish is not just a career; it’s very liberating.

Congratulations to our happy warrior President. He ran one of the most courageous races I have ever witnessed in my long life. May the Lord bless and keep him and strengthen his resolve for what is now to come. Never give up. Never give in. And should the Forces of Evil prevail in a recount where the last million Arizona votes are miraculously ALL for Biden, I hope Trump starts a competing network to Fox and prepares to be begged to return in 2024.