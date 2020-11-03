While You’re Waiting for Election Returns…

President Trump tweeted this get-out-the-vote video this morning. It is him dancing, to the tune of YMCA. I love it: just the thing to put you in a positive mood if, like me, you are feeling tense about today’s election:
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
But I do like Ricky Rebel’s version of the song better:
A little after the dance montage, President Trump tweeted this patriotic video:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
That’s a little good cheer to help tide us over until the returns start to come in.