While You’re Waiting for Election Returns…

President Trump tweeted this get-out-the-vote video this morning. It is him dancing, to the tune of YMCA. I love it: just the thing to put you in a positive mood if, like me, you are feeling tense about today’s election:



But I do like Ricky Rebel’s version of the song better:

A little after the dance montage, President Trump tweeted this patriotic video:



That’s a little good cheer to help tide us over until the returns start to come in.