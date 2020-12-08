A Christmas Diversity Grinch

In St. Anthony, Minnesota, a St. Paul suburb, at least four families whose homes displayed Christmas lights received this letter from a neighbor:

The letter is classic Woke-Speak. It is way too stupid to be taken seriously, but nevertheless, here goes:

I couldn’t help but notice your Christmas lights display. During these unprecedented times…

You hear this a lot. But how are our times unprecedented? Because of COVID? How about the Spanish Flu? The Hong Kong Flu? The Asian Flu? AIDS? Not to mention the really serious diseases that ravaged prior generations, like smallpox and polio. What is unprecedented is that such a relatively mild virus is causing an absurd level of hysteria.

…we have all experienced challenges which casual words just don’t describe what we’re feeling [sic].

I haven’t.

The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are [sic] a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own.

Why are Christmas lights, as opposed to virtually anything else you see in a suburban neighborhood (Harris/Biden signs?) a “reminder of divisions?” And what is the “systemic bias” against those who don’t celebrate Christmas? That’s a new one. I have yet to see on a job application, “Do you celebrate Christmas?” As for those who can’t afford to put up Christmas lights, to the extent they exist in St. Anthony they most likely enjoy seeing festive decorations on other houses.

We must do the work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have. I challenge you to respect the dignity of all people…

The idea that putting up Christmas lights somehow fails to “respect the dignity” of anyone is insane.

…while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbors.

I am guessing that whoever wrote this has no intention of learning from the differences, ideas and opinions of those who put up Christmas lights.

We must come together collectively and challenge these institutional inequities;

WHAT institutional inequities? What on God’s green Earth is this liberal talking about?

St. Anthony is a community welcoming of all people and we must demand better for ourselves.

Welcoming of all people except Christians who choose to celebrate Christmas, apparently.

This is one of the houses to which the liberal’s letter was delivered:

Is that offensive, or what?

For whatever reason, liberals now feel emboldened to reveal the full insanity of their creed, and demand that the rest of us go along with it. Somehow, I don’t think that is going to happen. Merry Christmas!