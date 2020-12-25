About Those Detention Centers

Joe Biden has promised “immigration reform,” including a vow to “end prolonged detention” and “ensure that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection personnel abide by professional standards and are held accountable for inhumane treatment.” If, like me, you have never been quite clear on what immigration detention centers are, why we have them, or why some illegal immigrants are housed there for relatively extended periods, this interview with Tom Homan will be of interest.

Homan is a former Acting Director of ICE in the Trump administration, with more than 30 years of experience in immigration law enforcement. He was one of my guests when I filled in as host of the Dan Proft Show on Wednesday. I learned a lot from the interview and expect you will, too. Basically, everything the Democrats say about detention centers is wrong: