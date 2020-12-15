Biden rubs it in

Joe Biden took a victory lap and rubbed it in big time in remarks posted here by RealClearPolitics (video and text). The occasion of his remarks was the Electoral College vote certification. Clearing his throat throughout, he sought to humiliate the opposition.

Joel Pollak captures something of the tone in “Biden’s Phlegmatic, Divisive Speech Burns Bridges to Trump’s America.” (I don’t think “phlegmatic” is the right word. “Phlegmy” would be more like it.)

Biden could not have been much more ungracious, but that’s okay. This is not how it’s done and we decline in any event to “unite” behind the regime of left-wing hacks and retreads for whom he will serve as front man. And the lecture comes particularly poorly from one of the protagonists in the Russia hoax that successfully sought to undermine the Trump administration from well before day one. We won’t forget that either.