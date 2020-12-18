Die-hard deplorables

We have yet to settle accounts with the Axis of Evil linking Democrats, mainstream media, and big tech. We have yet to settle accounts even with the perpetrators of the Russia hoax (and related hoaxes). In his current New York Post column Glenn Reynolds argues that the Deplorables remember and decline to stand down:

Leaving aside charges of voter fraud and vote-rigging, there is the undisputable fact that Big Media and Big Tech put not just a thumb, but both hands, on the scales to influence the result. As much as possible, the media ignored the Hunter Biden scandal and Joe Biden’s role in it, first reported in this paper. When blue-check reporters did pay attention, they claimed, falsely and without evidence, that the reports were “Russian disinformation.” Big Tech shut down the accounts of people who shared the story, and Twitter even blocked sharing the link via direct messages. The machinations worked, but at a high price: According to a McLaughlin poll, enough Joe Biden voters say they would have changed their votes had they known of the Hunter Biden scandal that they would have produced solid Trump win. The impression of tech-media-corporate underhandedness will long endure. So the Deplorables are still around, and they’re still angry. And as long as they’re still around, and still angry, the Democrats can’t actually get what they want.

It’s an optimistic assessment, but I hope he’s right. At InstaPundit, Glenn attributes the thought behind the column to his road trip “driving through Lower Alabama and the Florida Panhandle last week[.]” He notes that “the InstaWife and I saw Trump signs still defiantly flying a month after the election. We quit counting after a couple of hundred, but we only saw a single Biden/Harris sign. The refusal of the Deplorables to give in inspired my latest NY Post column.” Whole thing here.

When I say we have yet to settle accounts, I have in mind the Russia hoax promulgated, promoted, and disseminated by the Axis to hobble President Trump with the assistance of the Obama administration for months before he took office and virtually every day thereafter.

One can observe the desire to settle accounts in the striking exchange between Senator Ron Johnson and Ranking Liar Gary Peters in the Homeland Security Committee hearing on election irregularities earlier this week. It doesn’t usually go down like this in the United States Senate.

Senator Josh Hawley also picked up the thread in his comments below.