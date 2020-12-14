Durham Investigation “Making Excellent Progress”

Much of the “news” that appears in our newspapers and on our social media feeds is not prompted by anything that actually happened–i.e., news–but rather, by the fact that some political player wants to get a message out to the public. That appears to be the case with regard to this Fox News story, attributed to “a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation”: “Special Counsel John Durham expanding team, making ‘excellent progress’: source.”

I infer that Durham, or someone on his staff, wants us conservatives to be mollified. Things are going great!

Fox News has learned that Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, who[m] Barr appointed in October as special counsel, is adding prosecutors to his team. It is unclear, at this point, who those prosecutors are.

Is that big news, or what?

Fox News reported last week that Durham was moving “full speed ahead” with his investigation after Election Day. “Durham remains full steam ahead,” the source familiar with the investigation told Fox News. Another source told Fox News that his investigation “is definitely still happening,” despite radio silence coming from the U.S. attorney from Connecticut.

Full steam ahead! The investigation “is definitely still happening.” Well, that’s a relief! As to whether anyone more important than Kevin Clinesmith will be indicted, don’t hold your breath.

After the Clinesmith charge, Durham’s team went silent. Two sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News over the summer that Durham was not finished with several lines of investigation, which he believed were “critical.” One source told Fox News Durham had been “feeling more pressure to get this done and wrapped up” over the summer, but said that Durham “does not want this to be viewed [as] political,” and would likely “punt it to after the election,” which he ultimately did.

Punting is what Republicans do best. And God forbid that anyone might think they are political!

Someday, I hope the definitive version of the Russia collusion hoax will be told. It will be riveting reading. But I don’t hold out much hope that the Durham investigation will be the author of that story.