Posted on December 8, 2020

Fact checking the GA “fact” “check”

We have followed the strange doings described by Jacki Pick before a Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week in posts here, here, and here. In the second and third of these posts I linked to a “fact check” performed by Lead Stories. The limitations of this “fact check” are to a significant extent apparent on its face.

Mollie Hemingway has now delivered a devastating critique of the “fact” “check” in the Federalist column “No, The Georgia Vote-Counting Video Was Not ‘Debunked.’ Not Even Close.” Hemingway appends this NOTE to her column: “In a Kafka-esque twist, Facebook is now using Lead Stories to censor this story critical of Lead Stories.” Her column concludes with a screenshot of the notice.

The notice is still there. I took the screenshot below myself at the Federalist’s Facebook page this morning.

