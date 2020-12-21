From Mar-a-Lago, a different take

Yesterday, John sent us greetings from Mar-a-Lago. He was there to attend Turning Point USA’s Winter Gala and Student Action Summit. His report on the gathering is here.

Today, the Washington Post reported on the same event. Same gathering, very different take.

The Post’s report is under the title, “Young conservatives mingled maskless at Mar-a-Lago and partied with a money cannon.” This summer, BLM activists and others “mingled” maskless, in many cases, during various protests and anti-police riots. I don’t recall the Post tut-tutting about this.

As for the “money cannon,” it seems like harmless fun and preferable to smashing windows and setting fires. What was the Post’s point in adding this detail to its report? To convince its upscale readers that young conservatives are tacky, I suppose. I think it just shows that young conservatives are young.

I’ll leave it there. Perhaps John will want to comment on the Post’s report.