In Nashville, officers speak

Five of the six Metropolitan Nashville Police officers who responded to the call for help before the RV blew up Friday morning appeared for at a press conference recognizing their bravery this morning. (Officer Miller is out of town.) As NewsChannel 5 relates it, the officers responded to “shots fired” call and, upon hearing an RV play a recorded message saying the vehicle contained a bomb, took several measures to evacuate as many people as possible from Second Avenue N. It was an inspiring and emotional event.

The responding officers were:

• Officer Brenna Hosey

• Officer Tyler Luellen

• Officer Michael Sipos

• Officer Amanda Topping

• Officer James Wells

• Sergeant Timothy Miller

In the video each of the officers tells his or her story. In this year from hell for law enforcement and the rest of us, these officers should be heard.