Israel deploys submarine to Persian Gulf

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian nuclear scientist, was assassinated in late November. Israel is believed to have executed the killing. Iran certainly believes it did.

As far as I know, Iran hasn’t taken any major punitive action against Israel in response to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh. However, the regime continues to talk publicly about retaliating.

Is this a bluff? Is Iran waiting for President Trump’s departure before acting? Who knows?

Israel isn’t waiting around to find out. It has sent a submarine to the Persian Gulf. It did so with the acquiescence of Egypt.

The move sends a clear warning to Iran that Israel is prepared to respond forcefully if the mullahs engage in hostilities. The sub’s appearance in the Gulf backs up the warning by Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, chief of the general staff of the Israel Defense Forces. He said yesterday that “the IDF will attack with force, against anyone who is involved, from near or from far, in attacks against Israel or Israeli targets.”

Israel isn’t the only power to have sent a sub to the Persian Gulf. Yesterday, the USS Georgia, armed with 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, was spotted in the Gulf. According to the Washington Post, this is the first time in eight years that an Ohio-class guided-missile submarine was publicly reported to be in that strategic waterway.

Do these move signal anything other than a desire to deter Iran? Might Israel and/or the U.S., unprompted by any aggression by Iran, attack Iranian nuclear facilities? If Israel wants to attack, now is the time to do it — before Joe Biden becomes president and seeks to reengage with the mullahs.

I doubt, though, that Israel intends to launch an unprovoked or preemptive attack. However, Iran’s nuclear facilities — including the underground Fordo uranium-enrichment plant, at which Iran has recently begun new construction — are probably at the top of the list of targets Israel will attack if Iran takes military action against the Jewish state in response to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

This reality is Israel’s best deterrent.