It’s Fauci Day!

To you it may be Christmas Eve, but to citizens of Washington, D.C., today is Doctor Anthony S. Fauci Day. Tucker Carlson salutes him:

Fauci is the high priest of the Covid cult. A paper mask is his sacred garment. Cable television is his pulpit. The people of Washington bow before Father Fauci. They throw their Patagonia fleeces before him to ease his way as he passes. They consider him holy. Now, the city’s mayor, Murial Bowser, has made it official. Bowser has declared December 24th —formerly the date of a notable Christian holiday — “Doctor Anthony S. Fauci Day.”

Tucker must be the funniest man in television. His salute to “Saint Tony” in the segment below is hilarious.