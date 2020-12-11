Laughter Is the Best Medicine

For now, Ted Cruz gets the last word on the Eric Swalwell fiasco:
More than once, I’ve said “screw the Chinese communists.”
Little did I know how closely Swalwell was listening.
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 10, 2020
For now, Ted Cruz gets the last word on the Eric Swalwell fiasco:
More than once, I’ve said “screw the Chinese communists.”
Little did I know how closely Swalwell was listening.
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 10, 2020
Commenters who employ what we deem extreme vulgarity in a comment — “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice.
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell