Loeffler versus Warnock

If you read mainstream media accounts of last night’s the debate between Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock, such as this one from the AP, you will get the impression that Loeffler flunked the catechism test. The catechism in issue recites the victory of Joe Biden over President Trump in the election. Loeffler declined to recite it and stood her ground.

It is harder to ferret out from the media reports how Loeffler may have edged Warnock. Alana Goodman helps out in the Washington Free Beacon story “Warnock Silent on Court Packing, Marxism in Heated Debate.” Subhead: “GOP’s Loeffler blasts ‘radical liberal’ Raphael Warnock.”

Mainstream media reports to the contrary notwithstanding, I think Loeffler had the better of it in this close encounter with the gentleman who faithfully represents the true face of the Democratic Party today. You can judge for yourself (video below). The catechistic question is posed to Loeffler at the top of the show by the Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein and by Warnock himself during the debate.

By contrast with Loeffler, Senator Perdue was a no-show yesterday in his scheduled debate with Pajama Boy Jon Ossoff. Perdue must calculate that few voters watch these events, that they are unfailingly “rigged” to favor the Democratic candidate (to borrow from the catechistic question posed by Bluestein), that the risks therefore outweigh the benefits, or that Warnock will drag Ossoff down with him. Whatever, I assess it a miscalculation.