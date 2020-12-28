Mr. Watt lights it up

Even if you hate the NFL and its woke corporate stupidity, you have to love J.J. Watt. While the malleable personas running the NFL have the backbone of an overripe banana, Watt is a man of character. He has proved it in a variety of contexts. Yesterday he showed it in comments directed to his underperforming teammates.

I love watching professional teams getting blown out. As a long-time Vikings fan, I’ve had some special opportunities this year. Players on the short end of the stick have the opportunity to show their true character. Do they continue playing with what they have to give, or do they make a business decision to pack it in? Mr. Watt urges the former to those he believes to be pursuing the latter.

THIS is why we love @JJWatt 📹: Houston Texans pic.twitter.com/lXQzowheFq — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) December 27, 2020

Via Frank Schwab/Yahoo! Sports.