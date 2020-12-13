Our Schizophrenic News

NBC News tweeted this on Friday. Note the unprofessional subhead, which reads like it was written by a snippy high school student:

“Unfounded and baseless,” but, of course, true. Now check out this news story by NBC on the very same day, December 11:

We have seen this for the last four years: America’s reporters and editors practice a weird sort of epistemology in which anything said by Donald Trump–and I mean everything!–is false, unsupported, reprehensible, a lie, “without evidence,” and so on. Even when the things said by Trump are, technically speaking, true. That the same facts are repeated by others, including those same reporters and editors, doesn’t seem to dent their conviction that everything Trump said was a lie.

It will be interesting to see whether some of this insanity, at least, will dissipate when President Trump leaves office, or whether we have witnessed the permanent debasement of what used to be called “journalism.” I am betting on the latter.