For the short 2020 season, major league baseball adopted a rule providing that in extra innings, each team would start the inning with a runner on second base. Weird, I thought.

But stranger still, starting at second base has come to our nation’s colleges. St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, from which two of my kids graduated, is passing out a flyer with helpful suggestions on how to avoid covid while having sex. Reportedly the same helpful advice is being dispensed on other campuses as well. Pro tip #1: avoid kissing:

Wearing a mask during sex also seems like a buzz-killer; on the other hand, reducing one’s number of sexual partners is good advice, regardless of respiratory ailments. The rest of the flyer is sheer silliness.

If you have been wondering whether there is any aspect of our lives that covid hysteria can’t make dumber, the answer appears to be no.