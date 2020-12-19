The 12 Days of Wokeness

If you don’t live in Manhattan, well, first of all, congratulations, but also you probably haven’t heard about the meltdown currently underway at the Dalton School, one of Manhattan’s more elite private schools. While many other private schools in New York City have reopened, Dalton has remained closed, much to the annoyance of tuition-paying parents.

The Dalton faculty, it seems, consists of community college rejects who flunked a Dr. Jill course, judging from their list of demands for agreeing to resume normal teaching:

The challenge for readers and composers is to set this list of demands to music: think “The Twelve Days of Wokeness.”

Meanwhile, apparently the New England Journal of Medicine, a formerly respected medical journal, is jealous of the wokery attitude The Lancet, and so offers us this:

#WhiteCoatsForBlackLives — Addressing Physicians’ Complicity in Criminalizing Communities Jamila Perritt, M.D., M.P.H. . . . all of medicine, including my chosen field of obstetrics and gynecology, has deeply racist and exploitative roots. The notion that medical providers are unbiased and objective, practicing within a profession free from the legacies of racism, genocide, and White supremacy, is fictitious. . . This ahistorical view has caused tremendous harm. In addition to preventing us from identifying and exposing racist beliefs and inherent bias in medical systems, it has allowed us to continue to quietly funnel our patients and their families into the criminal legal system that our statements of solidarity purport to combat. It is not simply interactions between Black people and law enforcement outside the hospital that put our patients at risk, it is also the criminalization of patients within the health care system. . .

It doesn’t get any better from there, but I thought I was merely joking a few months back when, as COVID authoritarianism started growing, I referred to “white-coat supremacy.” Little did I know. . .