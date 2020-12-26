Tiers For Fears

Like most of Europe, the United Kingdom has struggled with the coronavirus. Its government, driven initially by ridiculously inflated estimates by British “experts” of the damage the virus would do, has ordered one shutdown after another, using the notorious “tier” system. London and southeastern Britain were designated “Tier 4” for the holiday season, meaning, in theory, a virtually complete lockdown.

Not surprisingly, none of this has worked. Last Wednesday, guest hosting the Dan Proft Show, one of my guests was Brendan O’Neill, the editor of Spiked. O’Neill is an engaging guy whose attitude toward the British government’s anti-covid efforts is appropriately skeptical. The U.K.’s experience offers, I think, an interesting counterpoint to what we are witnessing in the U.S. Here is the interview: