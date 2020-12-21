Understanding homelessness

Last week the Discovery Institute has posted the video below by Christopher Rufo with the explanation that it will help us understand the crisis of homelessness from the inside-out—what drives it, what perpetuates it, and why nothing seems to help. Rufo is director of the Discovery Institute Center on Wealth & Poverty. The Discovery Institute YouTube channel is here. In this video Rufo breaks down the dominant narrative and explains how cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles can spend billions of dollars per year on homelessness, but the crisis only deepens.

STEVE adds: Even the Wall Street Journal (news pages) had a Fox Butterfield moment over homelessness a few months back: