Word for the Day: “Mediatize”

From time to time for recreation, amusement, and the never-ending quest for self-improvement, I will browse through Fowler’s Dictionary of Modern English Usage. Fowler is an unappreciated source of subtle (and sometimes not so subtle) social commentary, as well as source of reproach to sloppy writing. Fowler has a wit as dry as a martini if you pay close attention.

And he often keeps alive archaic words that ought to be brought back into use. This morning I ran across his entry for “mediatize,” which he defines as follows:

“To mediatize a ruler is to reduce him to dependence on another State, but without changing his titular dignity.”

I propose this modification for our current circumstances:

To “mediatize” a ruler is to reduce him to dependence on another Fourth Estate, but without changing his titular dignity. Example: Joe Biden.

So we’re living in what ought to be called a “mediocracy.” You know—the thing! It is not a coincidence that “mediacracy” and “mediocrity” are easily confused.