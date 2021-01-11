A Job For Merrick Garland [with comment by Paul]

Joe Biden tweeted this:

Who is going to break the news to Slow Joe that it is illegal for the federal government to discriminate on the basis of race and sex? I suppose that task will fall to the incoming Attorney General. It is remarkable that after decades on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden thinks race and sex discrimination are A-OK.

Or maybe not so remarkable–this is the same Biden who, in his vice-presidential debate with Sarah Palin, didn’t know the difference between the First Article of the Constitution and the Second.

PAUL ADDS: As I discussed here, Oregon is giving preferences to Black owned businesses in its coronavirus relief program. That practice has been challenged in two lawsuits.

Look for plenty of additional litigation if Biden gives priority to businesses based on the race, ethnicity, or gender of the owner.