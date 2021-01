Tulsi Gabbard has left the House of Representatives and turned into something of a gadfly vis-a-vis her Democratic Party. On the roll of possible presidential contenders, she is far from the bottom of my list, notwithstanding that on bread and butter issues she has been a traditional Democrat.

In this video, she warns against the current effort by Democrats like John Brennan to infringe our constitutional rights. Gabbard has become a powerful voice for civil liberties: