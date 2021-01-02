Back In the U.S.S.R.?

Guest hosting the Dan Proft Show on Wednesday, one of my guests was New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz. Our topic was the stultifying reign of cancel culture that threatens to make free speech obsolete. (See also Scott’s post this morning, How to Read a Society.) During our conversation, I learned that Karol was born in the U.S.S.R. and came to America as a young girl. What she sees today in the U.S. is, she thinks, troublingly similar to the oppression that her parents fled in Russia.

Here is the interview: